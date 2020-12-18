Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

Equities research analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.55.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $325.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $294.85. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $208.55 and a 12-month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.92) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 118.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $4,383,549,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $974,876,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $570,886,000. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $522,917,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $353,751,000.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.