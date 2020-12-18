Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:IPOB) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.94

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:IPOB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.94 and last traded at $29.52, with a volume of 7628 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.44.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPOB. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $999,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth $363,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II by 1,615.5% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 140,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 132,474 shares during the period. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:IPOB)

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

