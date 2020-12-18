Societe Generale Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.86 and its 200-day moving average is $36.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.50.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.