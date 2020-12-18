Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Trading Down 11%

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) traded down 11% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.76 and last traded at $2.76. 536,607 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,605,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Several research firms recently commented on SCKT. ValuEngine cut Socket Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet cut Socket Mobile from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1.75.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Socket Mobile stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of Socket Mobile as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 7.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT)

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

