Sodexo’s (SDXAY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SDXAY. Oddo Bhf raised Sodexo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDXAY opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.95. Sodexo has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91.

About Sodexo

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

