Sonim Technologies’ (SONM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sonim Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonim Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.06.

Shares of Sonim Technologies stock opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.78. The company has a market cap of $40.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.26. Sonim Technologies has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $3.92.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 111.32% and a negative net margin of 40.31%. On average, analysts predict that Sonim Technologies will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Sonim Technologies during the second quarter worth about $4,875,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,507,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonim Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $466,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Sonim Technologies during the third quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Sonim Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

