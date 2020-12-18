Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) Shares Gap Up to $7.63

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.63, but opened at $9.38. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $8.92, with a volume of 3,128 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $17.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 12.42%.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNOA)

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for various applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Epicyn, an antimicrobial facial cleanser; Levicyn, a hypochlorous acid (HOCl) based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars resulting from surgical procedures and trauma wounds or burns; SebuDerm, a product indicated to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis; and Ceramax, a Lipogrid based skin barrier cream for management of dry itchy skin, minor skin irritations, rashes, and inflammation caused by various skin conditions, as well as Loyon for the management of skin scaling.

