Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SHC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.44.

Shares of SHC stock opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

