Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Now Covered by Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

SHC has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $33.50 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sotera Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Shares of SHC stock opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

