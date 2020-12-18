Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SWN. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group downgraded Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $2.40 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised Southwestern Energy from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.00.

SWN opened at $3.09 on Thursday. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.50.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 95.17%. The business had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,044 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,112 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,469 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,694 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,494 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

