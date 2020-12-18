SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Sets New 12-Month High at $166.51

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $166.51 and last traded at $166.51, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $165.80.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.82.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,614,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XSD)

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.