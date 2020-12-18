SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) were up 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.16 and last traded at $8.05. Approximately 3,153,093 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 3,025,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded SPI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Get SPI Energy alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPI Energy stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI)

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

See Also: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for SPI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.