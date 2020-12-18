Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SAVE. Evercore ISI raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.53. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.64) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $401.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.69 million.

In related news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $131,050.00. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 2.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 59,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 22.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 12.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

