Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SPLK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Splunk from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Splunk from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Splunk from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Splunk from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $210.76.

SPLK opened at $166.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.61 and its 200-day moving average is $195.58. Splunk has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $225.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 1.57.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Splunk will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CFO Jason Child sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $469,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,629,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $188,189.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,850,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,929 shares of company stock worth $2,092,030 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Splunk by 488.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,841 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 20,623 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 72.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 977 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 3.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,276 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $22,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 941.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 15,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 214,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $42,543,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

