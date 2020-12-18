Sportech PLC (SPO.L) (LON:SPO) Shares Gap Down to $28.95

Sportech PLC (SPO.L) (LON:SPO) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.95, but opened at $26.00. Sportech PLC (SPO.L) shares last traded at $26.90, with a volume of 710,969 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.87. The stock has a market cap of £50.77 million and a P/E ratio of -2.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 25.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 19.57.

Sportech PLC (SPO.L) Company Profile (LON:SPO)

Sportech PLC, a sports entertainment company, provides technology solutions for gaming companies, sports teams, racetracks, and casinos and lottery clients in the United Kingdom, North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates thorough Sportech Racing and Digital, Sportech Venues, and Corporate Costs segments.

