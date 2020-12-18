Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $315.00 target price on the stock.

SPOT has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Spotify Technology from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $246.43.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $328.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $281.27 and a 200 day moving average of $256.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.49 and a beta of 1.62. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $109.18 and a 12-month high of $346.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 131.1% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the third quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 113.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 142.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.