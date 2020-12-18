SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SWTX has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX opened at $75.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.21. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $78.50.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 14.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 112.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 796,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,985,000 after buying an additional 421,306 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 19.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after buying an additional 88,742 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $365,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

