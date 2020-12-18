SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at Barclays

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) had its target price increased by Barclays from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SWTX. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of SWTX opened at $75.62 on Thursday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $78.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.02. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.21.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWTX. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 228.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 19,878 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 278,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,295,000 after acquiring an additional 17,417 shares in the last quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,732,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 54,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

