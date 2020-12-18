SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) versus Productivity Technologies (OTCMKTS:PRAC) Financial Contrast

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) and Productivity Technologies (OTCMKTS:PRAC) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SPX FLOW and Productivity Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPX FLOW $1.51 billion 1.69 -$95.10 million $1.87 32.22 Productivity Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Productivity Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SPX FLOW.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SPX FLOW and Productivity Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPX FLOW 3 1 4 0 2.13 Productivity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

SPX FLOW presently has a consensus price target of $35.67, suggesting a potential downside of 40.81%. Given SPX FLOW’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SPX FLOW is more favorable than Productivity Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.1% of SPX FLOW shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of SPX FLOW shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.1% of Productivity Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SPX FLOW and Productivity Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPX FLOW -12.43% 5.91% 2.39% Productivity Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

SPX FLOW has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Productivity Technologies has a beta of -1.48, indicating that its stock price is 248% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SPX FLOW beats Productivity Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc. provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Food and Beverage, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers, primarily under the, APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands. The Industrial segment offers air dryers, filtration equipment, mixers, pumps, hydraulic technologies, and heat exchangers primarily under the Airpel, APV, Bolting Systems, Bran+Luebbe, Deltech, Hankison, Jemaco, Johnson Pump, LIGHTNIN, Power Team and Stone brands. This segment primarily serves customers in the chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, general industrial, and water treatment industries. The company is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Productivity Technologies

Productivity Technologies Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automated industrial systems, industrial machinery and equipment, and custom electrical control panels. The company offers quick die change, press automation, flexible transfer, and stacking/destacking equipment used to automate automotive and other metal stamping operations. In addition, the company engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of custom electrical control panels primarily for use in production machinery and machine tools utilized in automotive, adhesive and sealant, food processing, and other industrial applications. It sells its products to automobile and automotive parts manufacturers, appliance manufacturers, and steel service centers, as well as manufacturers of lawn and garden equipment, office furniture, heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, and large construction equipment in the United States and internationally. Productivity Technologies Corp. was formerly known as Production Systems Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Productivity Technologies Corp. in May 1996. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Fenton, Michigan. It has sales and engineering offices in Michigan, Germany, and China.

