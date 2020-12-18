SQI Diagnostics Inc. (SQD.V) (CVE:SQD) Shares Gap Down to $0.23

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (SQD.V) (CVE:SQD) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.23, but opened at $0.22. SQI Diagnostics Inc. (SQD.V) shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 55,990 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.22. The company has a market cap of C$65.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.70.

About SQI Diagnostics Inc. (SQD.V) (CVE:SQD)

SQI Diagnostics Inc, a life sciences company, develops and commercializes proprietary technologies and products for multiplexing diagnostics in Canada. It offers a range of multiplexed products and services, including detecting and quantifying proteins, antibodies, and DNA. The company provides sqidworks, a workhorse system that enables to load plates and get report; sqidlite, a benchtop system, which allows processing one plate per run; and sqid-X that accesses various multiplexing power of Ig_plex technology with its semi-automated system.

