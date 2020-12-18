St. James’ Place’s (STJPF) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of St. James’s Place from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STJPF opened at $15.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.74. St. James’s Place has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $16.05.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

