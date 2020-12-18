Stably USD (USDS) Trading Down 14% Over Last Week

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. During the last week, Stably USD has traded 14% lower against the dollar. Stably USD has a market cap of $510,313.96 and $2,401.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stably USD token can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00004388 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00058860 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.94 or 0.00376091 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00017725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00025694 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Stably USD Token Profile

USDS is a token. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,482,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 514,906 tokens. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin. Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io. Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog.

Buying and Selling Stably USD

Stably USD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

