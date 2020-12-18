STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.10.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Shares of STAG stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.55. 62 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,846. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.93. STAG Industrial has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.31). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that STAG Industrial will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.26%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 14.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 40,201 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in STAG Industrial by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 9,852 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.