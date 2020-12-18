Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) (LON:SGC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) (LON:SGC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 67.67 ($0.88).

Several brokerages have commented on SGC. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 62 ($0.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

In other news, insider Lynne Weedall bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £4,680 ($6,114.45). Also, insider Ray O’Toole bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of £1,770 ($2,312.52). Insiders have bought a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $771,000 over the last ninety days.

SGC stock traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 78.30 ($1.02). 1,516,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of £431.26 million and a P/E ratio of -28.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 58.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 52.39. Stagecoach Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 32.28 ($0.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 166.80 ($2.18).

Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L)

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

