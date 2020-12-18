Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

SXI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Standex International from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CJS Securities upgraded Standex International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Standex International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

In other Standex International news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $173,946.96. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standex International during the third quarter worth $456,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 41.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the third quarter worth $3,152,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 5.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 133,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 51.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standex International stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.24. The stock had a trading volume of 962 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. Standex International has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $81.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.24.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $151.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Standex International will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

