Stanley J. Meresman Sells 7,500 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $257,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,191 shares in the company, valued at $728,546.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Medallia stock opened at $35.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -36.85 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.99. Medallia, Inc. has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $40.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average of $30.19.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Medallia’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medallia from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on Medallia in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Medallia from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Medallia from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medallia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medallia by 7.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Medallia by 2.0% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Medallia by 1.7% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 39,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medallia by 53.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medallia by 5.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. 83.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

