Star Peak Energy Transition (NYSE:STPK) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.33

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.33 and last traded at $17.90, with a volume of 6703 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.17.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.66.

About Star Peak Energy Transition (NYSE:STPK)

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. was formerly known as Star Peak Energy Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Star Peak Energy Transition Corp.

Read More: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Star Peak Energy Transition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Peak Energy Transition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.