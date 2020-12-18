STASIS EURO Price Reaches $1.18 on Exchanges (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $37.88 million and $1.88 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO token can now be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00005245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, OKCoin, DSX and DDEX. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00058860 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.94 or 0.00376091 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00017725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00025694 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

STASIS EURO Token Profile

EURS is a token. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 31,979,207 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

STASIS EURO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DSX, Tokens.net, IDCM, HitBTC, Kyber Network, OKCoin, DDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

