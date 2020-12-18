StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Shares Gap Down to $2.38

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.38, but opened at $2.20. StealthGas shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 750 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get StealthGas alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $83.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.73.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.21 million. StealthGas had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 9.28%. As a group, analysts expect that StealthGas Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in StealthGas stock. Towerview LLC raised its stake in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 977,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,344 shares during the quarter. StealthGas makes up approximately 2.2% of Towerview LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Towerview LLC owned 2.58% of StealthGas worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Company Profile (NASDAQ:GASS)

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.