Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Steelcase had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $617.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Steelcase has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Steelcase alerts:

In other news, Director Jennifer C. Niemann sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $49,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,267.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eddy F. Schmitt bought 30,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.04 per share, for a total transaction of $301,200.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 89,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,176.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCS shares. Benchmark lowered shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Sidoti raised shares of Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.