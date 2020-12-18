Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Steelcase had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $617.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Steelcase has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.47.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Sidoti raised shares of Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

In other news, Director Jennifer C. Niemann sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $49,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,267.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eddy F. Schmitt purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.04 per share, with a total value of $301,200.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 89,161 shares in the company, valued at $895,176.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

