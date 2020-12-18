Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $617.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.77 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 15.72%. Steelcase’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

Steelcase has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $23.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average is $11.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get Steelcase alerts:

In other Steelcase news, Director Jennifer C. Niemann sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $49,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,267.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eddy F. Schmitt acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.04 per share, for a total transaction of $301,200.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 89,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,176.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

SCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Sidoti raised shares of Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.