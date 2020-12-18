Steem Market Cap Reaches $69.99 Million (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last week, Steem has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a market cap of $69.99 million and $10.01 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000793 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,619.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $310.60 or 0.01373151 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00081662 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.11 or 0.00265723 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002548 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005780 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About Steem

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 407,140,249 coins and its circulating supply is 390,166,155 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

