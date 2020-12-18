Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS)

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $87.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.00.

OGS stock opened at $81.40 on Thursday. ONE Gas has a one year low of $63.67 and a one year high of $96.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.72 and a 200-day moving average of $75.13.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $244.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.40 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $59,586.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,365 shares in the company, valued at $641,408.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 30.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 799,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,142,000 after acquiring an additional 184,890 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 78.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 402,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,781,000 after acquiring an additional 177,271 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 37.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 470,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,217,000 after acquiring an additional 128,992 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 231.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 168,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 117,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 57.9% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 312,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,535,000 after acquiring an additional 114,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

