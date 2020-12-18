Stifel Nicolaus Boosts MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Price Target to $165.00

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

MSA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.00.

NYSE MSA opened at $150.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.19. MSA Safety has a 52-week low of $83.57 and a 52-week high of $155.47. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 0.98.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). MSA Safety had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $304.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that MSA Safety will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 35.83%.

In other MSA Safety news, Director William M. Lambert sold 30,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $4,685,802.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,238,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven C. Sr. Blanco sold 15,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total transaction of $2,270,884.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,663,515.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,485,212 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 12.9% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,211,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,333,000 after buying an additional 252,193 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 5.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,012,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,934,000 after buying an additional 112,088 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 4.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,595,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,741,000 after buying an additional 67,666 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 18.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,361,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,707,000 after buying an additional 216,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 0.4% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,073,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,025,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

