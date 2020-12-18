Stock Traders Buy High Volume of BlackBerry Call Options (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 100,168 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 250% compared to the average daily volume of 28,619 call options.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James set a $7.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.32.

BlackBerry stock traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $7.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,572,784. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.21. BlackBerry has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $9.69.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 72.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nita C. White-Ivy sold 7,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $36,817.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,257.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Randall Cook sold 9,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $41,194.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 827,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,961. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,820,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,091,000 after purchasing an additional 427,767 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,185,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,086 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,420,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,699,000 after purchasing an additional 38,627 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,241,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,856,000 after purchasing an additional 198,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,981,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 68,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

