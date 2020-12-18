Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of BioTelemetry Call Options (NASDAQ:BEAT)

BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 6,030 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,466% compared to the typical volume of 235 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAT traded up $10.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.08. 872,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 154.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.32. BioTelemetry has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $63.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.40 and its 200 day moving average is $45.30.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $114.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.12 million. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioTelemetry will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BEAT. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of BioTelemetry in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. BioTelemetry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BioTelemetry by 34.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in BioTelemetry by 8.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioTelemetry in the second quarter worth $232,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in BioTelemetry by 15.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in BioTelemetry by 4.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.

