Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of YRC Worldwide Call Options (NASDAQ:YRCW)

YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 7,359 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 300% compared to the typical volume of 1,839 call options.

A number of research analysts have commented on YRCW shares. BidaskClub cut shares of YRC Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of YRC Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Get YRC Worldwide alerts:

In related news, insider Scott D. Ware sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 328,344 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Ware sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in YRC Worldwide by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in YRC Worldwide by 68.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 5.2% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 156,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 7,731 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:YRCW traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.82. The stock had a trading volume of 13,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,829. YRC Worldwide has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $6.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 3.32.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that YRC Worldwide will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited, time-specific delivery, cross-border, coast-to-coast air delivery, product return, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipment.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for YRC Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YRC Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.