StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions. The Company offers end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce, across in-store, online and mobile channels. StoneCo Ltd. is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

STNE has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lowered shares of StoneCo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of StoneCo from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. 140166 raised shares of StoneCo from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of StoneCo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.45.

StoneCo stock opened at $81.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 131.02 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.48 and its 200-day moving average is $52.30. StoneCo has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $173.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.92 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 12.30%. As a group, analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNE. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in StoneCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,201,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in StoneCo by 946.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,770,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,440 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in StoneCo by 15.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,712,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,430 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 2,675.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 745,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,904,000 after acquiring an additional 718,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,929,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,804,000 after acquiring an additional 630,210 shares during the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

