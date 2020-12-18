Storj Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15.84 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 18th. In the last week, Storj has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. One Storj token can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001583 BTC on exchanges. Storj has a market cap of $77.65 million and approximately $15.84 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00059029 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.96 or 0.00378282 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00026166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $558.08 or 0.02456001 BTC.

About Storj

Storj is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 215,878,432 tokens. Storj’s official website is storj.io. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Storj

Storj can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars.

