Stratis Market Cap Achieves $57.53 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00002542 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $57.53 million and $1.27 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002413 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000328 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001307 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00025557 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 100,074,345 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

