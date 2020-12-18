Strattner Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCNG) & Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Head-To-Head Survey

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) and Strattner Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCNG) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strattner Financial Group has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Green Plains and Strattner Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Plains $2.42 billion 0.19 -$166.86 million ($3.71) -3.46 Strattner Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Strattner Financial Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Green Plains.

Profitability

This table compares Green Plains and Strattner Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Plains -4.51% -4.79% -2.53% Strattner Financial Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.6% of Green Plains shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Green Plains shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Green Plains and Strattner Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Plains 0 0 5 0 3.00 Strattner Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Green Plains presently has a consensus price target of $16.80, indicating a potential upside of 30.74%. Given Green Plains’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Green Plains is more favorable than Strattner Financial Group.

Summary

Green Plains beats Strattner Financial Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc. produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil. The Agribusiness and Energy Services segment engages in the grain procurement, handling, and storage activities; and commodity marketing business, which purchases, markets, sells, and distributes ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil, as well as grain, natural gas, and other commodities in various markets. This segment also provides grain drying and storage services to grain producers. The Food and Ingredients segment produces, trades in, and sells corn and soybean oil. The Partnership segment offers fuel storage and transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, this segment operated through 32 ethanol storage facilities; 7 fuel terminal facilities; and a fleet of approximately 2,630 leased railcars. The company has a partnership agreement with GE Current to produce hand sanitizer. The company was formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Green Plains Inc. in May 2014. Green Plains Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About Strattner Financial Group

Strattner Financial Group Corp., an investment management company, manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, convertibles, credit, and hedge funds. It also focuses on selling satellite based communications devices. The company was formerly known as SC Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Strattner Financial Group Corp. in March 2020. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.