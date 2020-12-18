Straumann Holding AG Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $18.51 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SAUHF)

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Straumann in a report released on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $18.51 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $16.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Straumann’s FY2021 earnings at $27.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $31.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $37.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $43.83 EPS.

Get Straumann alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Straumann from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

Shares of SAUHF opened at $1,172.41 on Wednesday. Straumann has a twelve month low of $575.00 and a twelve month high of $1,204.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,131.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,006.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.12, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.91.

About Straumann

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.