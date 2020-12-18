Streamit Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $6,165.03 (STREAM)

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded 100% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 18th. In the last week, Streamit Coin has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Streamit Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and VinDAX. Streamit Coin has a market cap of $6,165.03 and approximately $21.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00111091 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00006284 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00026236 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00011985 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004944 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00009593 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001950 BTC.

About Streamit Coin

STREAM is a coin. Streamit Coin’s total supply is 13,529,414 coins. The official message board for Streamit Coin is streamitcoin.com/#. Streamit Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streamit Coin’s official website is streamitcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Streamit Coin

Streamit Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Crex24 and VinDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamit Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamit Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamit Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

