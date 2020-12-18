Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Strongbridge Biopharma PLC is a biopharmaceutical company which develops, acquires and commercializes product candidates that target rare diseases. Its product candidate consists of COR-003, is a cortisol inhibitor, for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome, COR-004 and COR-005 to treat acromegaly, BP-2001, the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trial. Strongbridge Biopharma PLC is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania. “

SBBP has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Strongbridge Biopharma from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Strongbridge Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.30.

SBBP stock opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.04. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $4.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $188.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.72.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 80.86% and a negative net margin of 205.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 million. On average, analysts forecast that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 179,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 226,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 41,567 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States.

