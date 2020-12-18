Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Raised to $272.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $272.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $222.04.

Get Stryker alerts:

NYSE:SYK opened at $238.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.56, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. Stryker has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $242.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.18.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Stryker by 0.4% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 11,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Stryker by 1.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 2.4% during the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its position in Stryker by 3.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.