(STZ.B) (NYSE:STZ.B) Hits New 52-Week High at $214.21

(STZ.B) (NYSE:STZ.B) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $214.21 and last traded at $214.21, with a volume of 191 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $204.86.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of (STZ.B) from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Get (STZ.B) alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.10. The company has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

(STZ.B) (NYSE:STZ.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter. (STZ.B) had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th.

(STZ.B) Company Profile (NYSE:STZ.B)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for (STZ.B) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (STZ.B) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.