(STZ.B) (NYSE:STZ.B) Reaches New 52-Week High at $214.21

Shares of (STZ.B) (NYSE:STZ.B) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $214.21 and last traded at $214.21, with a volume of 191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.86.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded (STZ.B) from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Get (STZ.B) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.18 and a 200-day moving average of $185.10. The firm has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.87.

(STZ.B) (NYSE:STZ.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter. (STZ.B) had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

(STZ.B) Company Profile (NYSE:STZ.B)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for (STZ.B) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (STZ.B) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.