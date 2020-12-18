Substratum (SUB) Price Up 13.8% This Week

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $565,691.87 and $1,507.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Substratum has traded up 13.8% against the dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00058794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.39 or 0.00373635 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00017675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00025513 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

SUB is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.