Südzucker AG (SZU.F) (ETR:SZU) Given a €9.60 Price Target at Barclays

Südzucker AG (SZU.F) (ETR:SZU) received a €9.60 ($11.29) price objective from stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 16.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SZU. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Südzucker AG (SZU.F) in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Südzucker AG (SZU.F) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €13.73 ($16.16).

ETR:SZU opened at €11.54 ($13.58) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of €13.01 and a 200 day moving average of €14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Südzucker AG has a 1-year low of €9.97 ($11.73) and a 1-year high of €17.76 ($20.89).

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, Belgium, frane, Austria, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

